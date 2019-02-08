WATCH: MS Dhoni Receives Best Possible Reception At Eden Park

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's popularity is unrivaled!

On Friday, he received the best possible reception for any cricketer during the second T20I match against New Zealand at Eden Park, Auckland.

Chasing a modest target of 159 runs, India got off to a flier with openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan posting 79 runs inside the first ten overs.

Then, the visitors lost the openers and Vijay Shankar, requiring Dhoni to join his heir apparent Rishabh Pant in the centre.

When Dhoni made the entrance to bat after the fall of Shankar's wicket, the Auckland crowd honoured the legend with a thunderous welcome.

Relive the moment here:

— Dinesh (@riskdinesh) February 8, 2019

#NZvIND Another away match on tour for #TeamIndia which feels very much like another home match - The Bharat Army, out in huge numbers again! — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) February 8, 2019

Dhoni remained unbeaten on 20 of 17 balls as India won the match by seven wickets with seven balls to spare. India thus leveled the series 1-1. The series finale will be played on Sunday at Seddon Park, Hamilton.