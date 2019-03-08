Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Friday became the Indian batsman with most sixes in ODI cricket, overtaking Rohit Sharma's 216, during the third match against Australia in Ranchi.

Probably playing his last game at home ground in India colours, Dhoni lofted Nathan Lyon for a huge six over mid-wicket to the applause of expectant Ranchi crowd. It happened off the fourth ball of the 19th over.

Watch it here:

That MSD six which got Ranchi at its feet https://t.co/IN1nHR86fu #BCCI — gujjubhai (@gujjubhai17) March 8, 2019

Here's the list of top five ODI six hitters for India:

217 - MS Dhoni

216 - Rohit Sharma

195 - Sachin Tendulkar

189 - Sourav Ganguly

153 - Yuvraj Singh

But the 37-year-old didn't last long as he played on an Adam Zampa delivery three balls later. He made 26 off 42.

India needed 214 runs to seal the five-match series.