List of top five ODI six hitters for India

Outlook Web Bureau 08 March 2019
Composite: BCCI Screengrabs
outlookindia.com
2019-03-08T20:17:15+0530
Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Friday became the Indian batsman with most sixes in ODI cricket, overtaking Rohit Sharma's 216, during the third match against Australia in Ranchi.

Probably playing his last game at home ground in India colours, Dhoni lofted Nathan Lyon for a huge six over mid-wicket to the applause of expectant Ranchi crowd. It happened off the fourth ball of the 19th over.

Watch it here:

Here's the list of top five ODI six hitters for India:

217 - MS Dhoni
216 - Rohit Sharma
195 - Sachin Tendulkar
189 - Sourav Ganguly
153 - Yuvraj Singh

But the 37-year-old didn't last long as he played on an Adam Zampa delivery three balls later. He made 26 off 42.

India needed 214 runs to seal the five-match series.

