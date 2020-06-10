June 10, 2020
VVS Laxman Salutes White-ball Master Ashish Nehra, Reveals How The Pacer Lived With Pain

Ashish Nehra, who made his international debut in February 1999, played 17 Tests, 120 ODIs and 27 T20Is in which he scalped 44, 157 and 34 wickets respectively

Outlook Web Bureau 10 June 2020
FILE - India's Ashish Nehra with his teammates waves to crowd after his retirement from all forms of cricket during the first T20 match against New Zealand at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi.
Former India batsman VVS Laxman on Wednesday paid tribute to Ashish Nehra, saying the former left-arm pacer, despite having a fragile body, battled through the pain barrier to keep bouncing back as a white-ball master. (More Cricket News)

"A fragile body suggested a brief pace-bowling career, but Ashish Nehra battled through the pain barrier to keep bouncing back as a white-ball master," Laxman said in a tweet.

"Repeated comebacks from injury were rewarded with a World Cup winner's medal in 2011 and a fitting farewell aged 38," he added.

Nehra, who made his international debut in February 1999, played 17 Tests, 120 ODIs and 27 T20Is in which he scalped 44, 157 and 34 wickets respectively.

He still holds the record for registering the best figures in a World Cup by an Indian bowler. During the 2003 World Cup, Nehra returned with figures of 6/23 against England in Durban.

Nehra bid adieu to international cricket in November 2017. He also played 88 IPL matches, in which he picked 106 wickets, with best figures of 4/10.

