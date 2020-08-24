August 24, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Virat Kohli Is The One To Break Sachin Tendulkar's 100 Hundreds: Irfan Pathan

Virat Kohli Is The One To Break Sachin Tendulkar's 100 Hundreds: Irfan Pathan

Virat Kohli has 70 international hundreds (43 in and 27 in Tests), 30 less than what batting great Sachin Tendulkar managed in his super successful career

Outlook Web Bureau 24 August 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Virat Kohli Is The One To Break Sachin Tendulkar's 100 Hundreds: Irfan Pathan
Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli Is The One To Break Sachin Tendulkar's 100 Hundreds: Irfan Pathan
outlookindia.com
2020-08-24T21:11:16+05:30

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan says that Vira Kohli can break Sachin Tendulkar's feat of scoring 100 international centuries. (More Cricket News)

"I am sure 100 hundreds, he [Kohli] might not be talking about it but you know if anyone could achieve that feat after Sachin Tendulkar, he is the one," said Pathan said on Cricket Connected show.

Kohli has 70 international hundreds (43 in and 27 in Tests). Tendulkar, who retired from international cricket in 2013, had scored 51 Test centuries and 49 ODI hundreds.

"He has achieved so much in such a little time and I hope if anyone breaks the records of 100 hundreds, he has to be an Indian and Virat has the ability and fitness, which is the most important thing to be able to achieve that feat," he added.

Considering what Kohli has achieved in such little span, Pathan believes that the current 31-year-old will score another 30 or more tons before the retirement.

"I think he [Kohli] is 30 short of that 100 hundreds, I think he will be able to achieve it before he retires and I hope so and that's the target he will have in his mind," Pathan said.

Tendulkar's century of centuries was compiled during a 24 years long career. Second in the list of former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, who scored 71 (41 in Test, 30 in ODI) centuries. His international career lasted 17 years.

For a top batsman like Kohli, who hardly misses international matches, it will be very tough to operate at his best for close to two decades. But again, in just 12 years, he has overtaken everyone except the two. And it will soon be about two Indians.

The active player who's closest o Kohli in terms of tons is Aussie opener David Warner, on 43 (24 in Test, 18 in ODIs and 1 in T20Is).

Meanwhile, Kohli has reached the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which will start on September 19.

Next Story >>

Cristiano Ronaldo A Success At Juventus, Andrea Pirlo Can Prosper As Coach - Nuno Gomes

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Virat Kohli Sachin Tendulkar Cricket India national cricket team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos



×