Virat Kohli Is The One To Break Sachin Tendulkar's 100 Hundreds: Irfan Pathan

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan says that Vira Kohli can break Sachin Tendulkar's feat of scoring 100 international centuries. (More Cricket News)

"I am sure 100 hundreds, he [Kohli] might not be talking about it but you know if anyone could achieve that feat after Sachin Tendulkar, he is the one," said Pathan said on Cricket Connected show.

Kohli has 70 international hundreds (43 in and 27 in Tests). Tendulkar, who retired from international cricket in 2013, had scored 51 Test centuries and 49 ODI hundreds.

"He has achieved so much in such a little time and I hope if anyone breaks the records of 100 hundreds, he has to be an Indian and Virat has the ability and fitness, which is the most important thing to be able to achieve that feat," he added.

Considering what Kohli has achieved in such little span, Pathan believes that the current 31-year-old will score another 30 or more tons before the retirement.

"I think he [Kohli] is 30 short of that 100 hundreds, I think he will be able to achieve it before he retires and I hope so and that's the target he will have in his mind," Pathan said.

Tendulkar's century of centuries was compiled during a 24 years long career. Second in the list of former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, who scored 71 (41 in Test, 30 in ODI) centuries. His international career lasted 17 years.

For a top batsman like Kohli, who hardly misses international matches, it will be very tough to operate at his best for close to two decades. But again, in just 12 years, he has overtaken everyone except the two. And it will soon be about two Indians.

The active player who's closest o Kohli in terms of tons is Aussie opener David Warner, on 43 (24 in Test, 18 in ODIs and 1 in T20Is).

Meanwhile, Kohli has reached the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which will start on September 19.