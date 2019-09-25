Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mumbai's Second Successive Game Abandoned

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mumbai's Second Successive Game Abandoned

Defending champions Mumbai's both the matches against Saurashtra and Jharkhand were abandoned

PTI 25 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mumbai's Second Successive Game Abandoned
Mumbai is scheduled to play Karnataka next on Sunday.
File Photo
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mumbai's Second Successive Game Abandoned
outlookindia.com
2019-09-25T17:35:02+0530

Defending champions Mumbai have had a wet start to their Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign, after their second game against Jharkhand was also abandoned due to inclement weather at Bengaluru on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

Mumbai's first game against Saurashtra in the Elite Group A of the national ODI championship was abandoned due to rains without a single ball being bowled.

And their game against Jharkhand, which was scheduled to be played at Just Cricket facility here, also witnessed a similar fate, a source from the team said.

The four points were thus equally split among the two teams.

Likewise, the two other Group A games -- Kerala versus Chhattisgarh and Hyderabad versus Goa -- were also abandoned due to inclement weather. Both these games were to be played in Alur on the outskirts of the city.

The points were split equally between the teams.

Mumbai is scheduled to play Karnataka next on Sunday, September 29 at the M Chinnaswammy Stadium.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI Bengaluru Vijay Hazare Trophy Cricket Cricket - Domestic Sports
Next Story : FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Igor Stimac Wants Indian Players To Be Fully Fit For Bangladesh Tie
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement