Vijay Hazare Trophy Final, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Uttar Pradesh Vs Mumbai Cricket Match

The focus is on Prithvi Shaw. The prodigious opener has been in sublime form, scoring 754 runs so far in the tournament as Mumbai seek yet another domestic title. And they are up against a tenacious Uttar Pradesh outfit. (More Cricket News)

Again, the focus in Shaw, who has scores of 105 not out, 34, 227 not out, 36, 2, 185 not out and 165 since managing 0 and 4 against Australia at Adelaide in December. But everything changed once he returned home. Another Shaw storm and Mumbai are certain to win the domestic ODI title.

But Mumbai are not all about Shaw. Shivam Dube, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aditya Tare, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhawal Kulkarni, etc., are match winners.

For Uttar Pradesh, a lot will depend on how trusted players like Priyam Garg, Upendra Yadav, Shivam Sharma and Akshdeep Nath perform.

Match and telecast details:

Match: Final match of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 between Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai.

Date: March 14 (Sunday), 2021

Time: 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

TV Channels: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Likely XIs:

Uttar Pradesh: Madhav Kaushik, Samarth Singh, Karan Sharma (c), Priyam Garg, Akshdeep Nath, Upendra Yadav (wk), Sameer Choudhary, Shivam Sharma, Shivam Mavi, Yash Dayal, Aaqib Khan.

Mumbai: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prithvi Shaw (c), Aditya Tare (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Aman Hakim Khan, Shams Mulani, Prashant Solanki, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande.

Playing XIs in the last match:

Uttar Pradesh (vs Gujarat): Karan Sharma (c), Priyam Garg, Madhav Kaushik, Akshdeep Nath, Upendra Yadav (wk), Sameer Choudhary, Samarth Singh, Shivam Sharma, Shivam Mavi, Yash Dayal, Aaqib Khan.

Mumbai (vs Karnataka): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prithvi Shaw (c), Aditya Tare (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Aman Hakim Khan, Shams Mulani, Prashant Solanki, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande.

