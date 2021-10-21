Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

T20 World Cup: Brett Lee Predicts KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami To Take Individual Honours

KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami are expected to play key roles for India in ICC T20 World Cup 2021. India start their campaign with a fixture against Pakistan.

T20 World Cup: Brett Lee Predicts KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami To Take Individual Honours
Mohammed Shami, right, has 12 wickets in 12 T20Is for India. | File Photo

Trending

T20 World Cup: Brett Lee Predicts KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami To Take Individual Honours
outlookindia.com
2021-10-21T22:38:13+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 21 Oct 2021, Updated: 21 Oct 2021 10:38 pm

Former Australia speedster Brett Lee feels India's KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami could emerge as the top run-getter and the leading wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup Super 12s. (More Cricket News)

Rahul has been in sublime form in the IPL where he was the third highest scorer and his Punjab Kings teammate Shami bowled some great spells in recent times including one in the World Cup practice game against England.

"I think India are probably the favourites with their top four or five batters and their bowling attack. I have KL Rahul down as the top run-scorer in the tournament and Mohammed Shami to be the leading wicket-taker, purely going on the last few months," Lee wrote in his column for ICC.

"So if they deliver and India have one of the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers, it's a good start."

Talking about Australia, Lee said that even though David Warner's confidence may have taken a beating after the harsh treatment meted out to him by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, the dashing opener is a big stage player, who will be key to the team's success in World Cup.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

SRH removed Warner from the captaincy in the first leg of the IPL this year and when the league resumed in the UAE he, was left out of the playing XI after ordinary outings in the first two matches.

Lee exhorted the Aussies to change the statistics since they are yet to win a T20 World title. Australia begin their campaign against old foes South Africa on Saturday.

"We have not had a lot of success in this format - it is time we changed it and we do have a side that can take it all the way. It obviously won't be easy, especially when you look at how strong teams like England, India and New Zealand are," Lee further wrote.

"But this Australian side is loaded with talent and for me, the key is David Warner. I would like to say he is saving the runs for the games that count after his IPL form! He was really harshly dealt with there and it may have knocked some confidence out of him but he thrives on the big stage. Everything should be rosy for him here, class is permanent."

The 44-year-old, who played 76 Tests and 221 ODIs, picked Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood to do well for Australia, apart from Warner.

"I will also put a lot of weight behind Mitchell Starc. There has been some debate in the last year about Starc being past his best but he would be in my team every single time, Josh Hazlewood has had a good IPL and Pat Cummins is a superstar. He is the David Beckham of the team, whatever he touches turns to gold!."

About Australia's tournament-opener against the Proteas, Lee said "South Africa pose a massive threat".

"Players come and go, greats come and go. But when you play against a nation like South Africa, the respect is always there. We know they have some match-winners and that is where the T20 game will suit them.

"They have guys who can take the game away within four or five overs and it will be a real test.

"I think South Africa are closer to the Australian culture than any other nation, in terms of sport. New Zealand are obviously closer geographically but South Africans are abrasive on the sports field. They are always in your face and I love that, it's great. It is also why they have been so successful in all formats. I know they will give Australia a red-hot crack."

Lee also believed that teams from the Indian sub-continent should excel in the UAE conditions.

Tags

PTI Brett Lee Mohammed Shami KL Rahul David Warner Cricket India national cricket team T20 World Cup 2021 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Live Streaming Of Ireland Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2021: Where To Watch Live

Live Streaming Of Ireland Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2021: Where To Watch Live

Doping: Russian Triathlete Becomes First Disqualification From Tokyo Olympics

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Set To Bid For New IPL Team Alongside Adani Group, Manchester United

BAN Vs PNG, T20 World Cup 2021: Bangladesh Through To Super 12 With Big Win Over Papua New Guinea

Football Risks Losing Its Appeal, Warns FIFA Chief Gianni Infantino

La Liga Preview: Barcelona Vs Real Madrid In Super Sunday El Clasico

India Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup: Matthew Hayden Predicts 'Dogfight Conditions' In Dubai

FIFA Rankings: France Up To Number Three, Belgium Still Lead

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Completes One Billion Covid-19 Vaccinations

India Completes One Billion Covid-19 Vaccinations

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

ICC T20 World Cup: India Hammer Australia In Final Warm-up Game

ICC T20 World Cup: India Hammer Australia In Final Warm-up Game

Advertisement

More from Sports

OMN Vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2021: Scotland Maul Oman To Join Bangladesh In Super 12 - Highlights

OMN Vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2021: Scotland Maul Oman To Join Bangladesh In Super 12 - Highlights

Denmark Open Badminton: PV Sindhu Enters Quarter After Hard-fought Win

Denmark Open Badminton: PV Sindhu Enters Quarter After Hard-fought Win

Oman vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2021: Where To Get Live Streaming Of OMN vs SCO Match

Oman vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2021: Where To Get Live Streaming Of OMN vs SCO Match

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2021: Settled India Await Pakistan In Super-12

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2021: Settled India Await Pakistan In Super-12

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi Hails India For Creating History With 100 Crore Vaccinations in 279 Days

PM Modi Hails India For Creating History With 100 Crore Vaccinations in 279 Days

Outlook Web Desk / The country now has a strong 'protective shield' of 100 crore vaccine doses to combat the biggest pandemic in 100 years, PM said in a video address.

Serum Institute Of India Eyes Exports With Enhanced Covid-19 Vaccine Output: Adar Poonawalla

Serum Institute Of India Eyes Exports With Enhanced Covid-19 Vaccine Output: Adar Poonawalla

Outlook Web Desk / The company’s CEO Adar Poonawalla said the company would be able to export 20 to 30 million Covid-19 vaccine doses in November this year.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Set To Bid For New IPL Team

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Set To Bid For New IPL Team

Soumitra Bose / Close to 15 companies, including pharma giants, have shown their interest to bid for the two new IPL teams to be named on October 25 in Dubai.

SpiceJet Introduces Special Livery To Mark India's 100 Crore Feat In Covid-19 Vaccination

SpiceJet Introduces Special Livery To Mark India's 100 Crore Feat In Covid-19 Vaccination

Outlook Web Desk / SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said the reaching of 100-crore-dose milestone in mere 279 days was testament to the efforts of health workers.

Advertisement