Star Badminton Player Jwala Gutta Ties Knot With Actor Vishnu Vishal

April 22, 2021
Poshan
Jwala Gutta was earlier married to fellow shuttler Chetan Anand. Vishnu Vishal was also married before and has a son from the marriage

PTI 22 April 2021
Jwala Gutta and Vishnu Vishal had recently announced date of their marriage on social media.
Decorated doubles badminton player Jwala Gutta and cricketer-turned actor Vishnu Vishal got hitched in Hyderabad on Thursday, family sources said. (More Sports News)

The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony, sources close to Gutta told PTI.

Telangana Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud, was among the prominent persons, who attended the wedding and blessed the couple.

Jwala and Vishal had recently announced their marriage on social media.

Photos of the pre-wedding ceremony of Jwala and Vishal were also circulated on social media.

Vishal played a few Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) league games before a leg injury ended his cricketing career.

The 36-year-old then went on to act in Tamil films and produce a few like 'Silukkuvarupatti Singam,' 'Velainu Vandhutta Vellaikaaran' and 'Ratsasan.'

Gutta was earlier married to fellow shuttler Chetan Anand.

Vishal was also married before and has a son from the marriage.

