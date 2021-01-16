SL Vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 4, Live Scores: Sri Lanka Fight Back In Galle

January 17, 2021
Corona
Catch the live updates and scores of the Sri Lanka and England first Test match Day 4 here

Outlook Web Bureau 16 January 2021
Sri Lanka have mustered some overdue resistance
Courtesy: Twitter (@ICC)
Lahiru Thirimanne led Sri Lanka's gallant fightback to cut England's lead to 130 after captain Joe Root hit his fourth double test century on the third day of the first cricket test on Saturday. Root revealed how an in-depth review of his own technique - plus the chance to watch some of his peers in action - helped him start 2021 in fine style. Root's 228 provided England with a strong total of 421 and a first innings lead of 286. But Lahiru Thirimanne stood firm for two sessions to remain unbeaten on 76 off 189 balls and carried Sri Lanka to 156-2 at stumps. Catch the live scores and updates of Day 4 of the Sri Lanka Vs England first Test match here:

