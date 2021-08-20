Simone Biles Says, Mental Health Advocacy Part Of Post-Tokyo Olympic Tour

August 20, 2021
Simone Biles has no regrets about her decision to opt-out of five of the six finals in Tokyo because of a mental block

Associated Press (AP) 20 August 2021, Last Updated at 7:44 pm
Simone Biles, of the United States, watches gymnasts perform at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Biles says she wasn't in right 'headspace' to compete and withdrew from gymnastics team final to protect herself.
AP Photo
Simone Biles didn't plan for her second Olympics to become a flashpoint in the evolving conversation about the role proper mental health plays in all levels of sports. (More Sports News)

Then again, she's hardly complaining. If anything, she's leaning into it.

The American gymnastics star has no regrets about her decision to opt-out of five of the six finals in Tokyo because of a mental block, calling it a small price to pay if it lets others realize they retain the right to say "it's OK not to be OK" no matter how bright the spotlight.

"I wouldn't change anything for the world," said Biles, who left Japan with a silver medal from the team competition and an individual bronze on balance beam.

"I gave an outlet for athletes to speak up about their mental health and their well-being and learn that you can put yourself (as a person) first before the athlete."

Asked if she had any clarity on what might have brought on "the twisties," Biles thinks it may have been the build-up of various issues she's faced over the last several years.

"I mean, I'm in therapy. I go to therapy pretty religiously," she said.

"And it's just something that took hold of me (where) your body and your mind tells you when enough is enough." (AP)

