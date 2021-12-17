Advertisement
Friday, Dec 17, 2021
Sachin Tendulkar Thanks Traffic Cop For Saving His Friend, Writes Heartfelt Message

Sachin Tendulkar said he met the cop, who went beyond his duty, and thanked him for his help. The former India opener also lauded the traffic police in general for their efforts and appealed to the public to obey traffic rules.

Sachin Tendulkar lauded the traffic police for their efforts and appealed to the public to obey traffic rules. | File Photo

outlookindia.com
2021-12-17T19:54:41+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 17 Dec 2021, Updated: 17 Dec 2021 7:54 pm

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar once again showed his human side as he met a traffic cop, who saved his friend after he had met with an accident and also thanked the entire community for going beyond their call of duty. (More Cricket News)

The legendary right-handed batsman took to Twitter to laud the traffic cops and shared an elaborate note titled "The world is a beautiful place because of such people...".

"Few days ago, a close friend met with a serious accident. By God's grace, she is better now. However, it was the timely help from a traffic cop, which made the difference," Tendulkar wrote in the note.

"He immediately took her in an auto to a hospital and applied real presence of mind – ensuring her severely damaged spine had minimal movement while travelling," added the legendary cricketer, who has numerous world records to his name.

Tendulkar said he met the cop, who went beyond his duty, and thanked him for his help.

"I met him and thanked him for his help. There are several people like him all around us – who go beyond the call of duty. The world is a beautiful place because of such people. When you see such people, especially those who serve the public, take a moment to thank them. We may not know it, but in their own way, they strive to make a difference in peoples lives. Silently," said Tendulkar.

The former India opener also lauded the traffic police in general for their efforts and appealed to the public to obey traffic rules.

"To traffic police across India, thank you for your efforts towards ensuring people's safety. To all of us: Let's respect the traffic rules and not take short-cuts. It is not worth saving yourself some time, at the cost of putting someone else's life at risk," the master blaster signed off.

