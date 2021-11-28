Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 28, 2021
Ramkumar Ramanathan Wins Maiden ATP Challenger Tour Singles Title In Manama

Ramkumar Ramanathan, who had lost six ATP Challenger finals in his career before, beat Russia's Evgeny Karlovskiy 6-1 6-4 in 68 minutes to claim his singles maiden title.

The win helped Ramkumar Ramanathan earn 80 ranking points.

2021-11-28T22:57:54+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 28 Nov 2021, Updated: 28 Nov 2021 10:57 pm

Indian tennis player Ramkumar Ramanathan won his maiden Challenger level singles title on Sunday, 12 years after turning a Pro, when he outplayed Evgeny Karlovskiy in the summit clash of the ATP80 Manama event, in Manama, Bahrain. (More Tennis News)

The 27-year-old Ramkumar, who had lost six Challenger finals in his career before, beat his Russian rival 6-1 6-4 in 68 minutes.

Ramkumar, seeded sixth and ranked 222 in the world, sealed the first set when the Russian's backhand return sailed over the baseline.

This was after Ramkumar saved a breakpoint against Karlovskiy, ranked 302 in the world. That was the only time he faced a break point in the contest.

The Indian served extremely well and his net game too was sharp.

The 80 ranking points earned will push Ramkumar back into top-200 and also make him the highest-ranked Indian on the ATP singles ranking chart.

He is likely to be ranked 186 and will surpass Prajnesh Gunneswaran (215) and out-of-action Sumit Nagal (219) when the chart is updated.

