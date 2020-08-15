'PICTURE ABHI BAAKI HAI MERE DOST': Top Ten Quotes From Former India Captain MS Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday (August 15). The news comes as a shock to all the cricket fans, especially the ones who have been following Indian cricket in a fanatical manner.

The wicketkeeper-batsman is most for his calm persona, which has helped Team India register countless victories (for example the 2011 Cricket World Cup final). Also, his understanding and experience of the game have always put his side a notch higher when competing against top opponents.

The 38-year-old’s personality is well-displayed through his words. Dhoni is not known to be a person who speaks a lot, he is a rather a reserved man, unlike India’s previous captains.

Here are the top ten quotes from MS Dhoni:

10 - “If you don’t really have a dream, you can’t really push yourself; you don’t really know what the target is.”

9 - “I live for the moment - not the future, not the past.”

8 - “For me, it's important to build good partnerships rather than score centuries. Once, you have those partnerships, you will also get centuries.”

7 - “It’s important to learn and not repeat the same mistakes. What’s done is done.”

6 - “You Don’t play for the crowd, You play for the country.”

5 - “I love my country. I tell my wife she is only the third most important thing after my country and my parents, in that order.”

4 - “One thing about our country that is constant is cricket.”

3 - “Life may have its bad days which leave you feeling demotivated, But don’t you worry!” Always Remember That: “PICTURE ABHI BAAKI HAI MERE DOST.”

2- “You die, you die. You don’t see which is the better way to die.”

1 - “Winning the World Cup was very special because it meant so much to so many. One thing about our country that is constant is cricket. The smile it brought to people's faces was the thing I shall always remember. It reminded me, reminded all of us, of our importance to the lives of the Indian people less lucky than we are.”