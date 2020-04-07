April 07, 2020
Poshan
Only Two Indians In Shane Warne's Greatest World ODI XI

Shane Warne picked the XI during an Instagram Live session and only chose the players with whom he played during his career

Agencies 07 April 2020
Only Two Indians In Shane Warne's Greatest World ODI XI
Shane Warne
File Photo
Only Two Indians In Shane Warne's Greatest World ODI XI
outlookindia.com
2020-04-07T16:29:01+0530

Former Australian spinner Shane Warne on Tuesday included Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag in his greatest world ODI XI. (More Cricket News)

He picked the XI during an Instagram Live session and only chose the players with whom he played during his career.

Warne's greatest World ODI XI: Virender Sehwag, Sanath Jayasuriya, Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Kevin Pietersen, Kumar Sangakkara (wk), Andrew Flintoff, Wasim Akram, Daniel Vettori, Shoaib Akhtar, Curtly Ambrose.

"If you look at this side, this is pretty amazing," Warne said on Instagram after naming his playing XI.

Warne played 194 ODIs for Australia and finished his career in the 50-over format with 293 wickets.

