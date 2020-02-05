NZ Vs IND, 1st ODI: Flying Virat Kohli Does A Jonty Rhodes, Beats Henry Nicholls In The Game Of Inches - WATCH

India captain Virat Kohli produced a stunning feat of ground fielding by running New Zealand opener Henry Nicholls out during the first ODI at Seddon Park, Hamilton on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)
Defending 347/4, India took time to break to opening stand with Martin Guptill (32) and Nicholls putting on 85 runs in 15.4 overs. Shardul Thakur eventually removed Guptill, then Tom Bundell lasted only 10 balls, before falling to Kuldeep Yadav.
But Nicholls continued to play beautifully. Then, a moment of brilliance from Kohli ended his stay in the middle.
Watch: Thakur, Kohli Team-Work Ends Munro's Knock
In the 29th over, bowled by Jasrpit Bumrah, Ross Taylor got an inside edge and he responded to Nicholls call for a quick single. But Kohli, fielding at cover, pounced on the ball and hits the wicket at the striker's end with an underarm throw while in the air. The sight reminded of that Jonty Rhodes's 'Superman' run out of Pakistan's Inzamam-ul-Haq during a 1992 World Cup match.
Watch it here:
Virat Kohli, you beauty. What an effort to run out Nicholls.#NZvsIND pic.twitter.com/pMW0vrx33X— ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ Aasif/àªÂÂÂàª¸àª¿àª« (@Bhot_Haard) February 5, 2020
Kohli reacted even before the Ball touching the ground pic.twitter.com/nIJVTYFbiu— Sra-One ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ´ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ» (@_from_india) February 5, 2020
#KingKohli #Kohli #ViratKohli #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/xIItAfbdPt— Arif the king ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@imArif18) February 5, 2020
Rhodes' run out is probably the best fielding effort in cricket, but Kohli made sure that he gets a slice of history too.
Relive some of Rhodes' finest efforts here:
During the fourth T20I match against the Kiwis, Kohli pulled off a sensational direct hit to dismiss Colin Munro.
Earlier in the day, New Zealand won the toss and asked India to bat first. Kohli scored 51 off 63 before Shreyas Iyer (103 off 107) register his maiden hundred. Then, unbeaten KL Rahul (88 off 64) and Kedar Jadhav (26 off 15) helped India post a big total of 347/4.
