NZ Vs BAN, Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch 1st ODI Cricket Match Between New Zealand And Bangladesh

Check match and telecast details of first New Zealand vs Bangladesh ODI match - start time, TV channels, likely XIs

19 March 2021
Captains Tom Latham and Tamim Iqbal pose with the ODI trophy
Bangladesh's tour of New Zealand 2021 starts with the first of three ODI matches early Saturday morning IN Dunedin. The series is part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, which serves as a part of the 2023 World Cup qualification.

Live Scorecard | Ball-by-ball Commentary | Cricket News

The Kiwis are without regular skipper Kane Williamson and veteran batsman Ross Taylor, while the visitors will miss all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

Despite the absence of star players, the series opener will still be a crunch affair. Bangladesh are confident after blanking West Indies 3-0 at home. Also, the Kiwis haven't played an ODI match in more than a year.

Head-to-head: This will be their 36th meeting in the 50-overs match. New Zealand lead the head-to-head record 25-10. The Kiwis have won the last four meetings. Bangladesh's last win came during the 2017 World Cup, at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, by five wickets. 

Match and telecast details:

Match: 1st ODI match between New Zealand and Bangladesh
Date: March 20 (Saturday), 2021
Time: 3:30 AM IST/ 11:00 AM Local
Venue: University Oval, Dunedin

TV Channels: Not available in India.
Live Streaming: FanCode (Subscription required)

Elsewhere...

Bangladesh: Gazi TV
New Zealand: Spark Sport

Likely XIs:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Devon Conway, Tom Latham (c & wk), Will Young, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud.

*Live scorecard and commentary will be available after the toss.

