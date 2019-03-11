Next IPL Will Be Held In Pakistan, Claims Umar Akmal – WATCH

﻿
It's been 10 years since Pakistan hosted a full-fledged bilateral series when terrorists attacked Sri Lanka cricket team bus at Lahore in 2009.

Outlook Web Bureau 11 March 2019
Screenshot: Twitter
2019-03-11T17:43:13+0530
Even as the BCCI and PCB continue to fight their protracted war, controversial cricketer Umar Akmal has made a stunning statement, saying that the next IPL will be held in Pakistan.

Or is it so? Watch the viral video here:

It sure was a gaffe from the 28-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman, but the ever-active social media users were quick to pounce on the Pakistan cricket.

Umar is known for his many social media goof-ups. But this seems to be the biggest faux pas of his career, considering the timing of it.

In the wake of recent Pulwama terror attack, an already strained India-Pakistan bilateral relationship has hit its nadir. And sports have become the victim of the political tussle between the two neighbours.

Earlier, the official broadcasters of PSL has suspended the telecast of the T20 league in India. Popular cricket portal, CricBuzz also suspended coverage of the league. It has, in fact, pulled down all the scorecards and news articles related to this season of the league.

PSL returned to Pakistan for its last leg with Karachi hosting the final, again.

It's been 10 years since Pakistan hosted a fully-fledged bilateral cricketing series when terrorists attacked Sri Lanka cricket team bus at Lahore in 2009.

Several key cricketing delegates from around the world that include top officials, including from ICC will oversee security arrangements during the matches in Karachi.

Meanwhile, the 2019 season of Indian Premier League will start on March 23.

