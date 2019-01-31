Also Read NZ Vs IND, 4th ODI

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult produced an awe-inspiring display of swing bowling to dismiss India for a lowly 92 in the fourth ODI at Hamilton on Thursday.

Kiwi captain Kane Williamson won the toss and asked India to bat first. Rohit Sharma, leading the side in his 200th ODI match, opened the batting with Dhawan. They added 21 runs for the first wicket, then the unthinkable happened for India.

Boult took the wickets of Rohit, Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Kedar Jadhav and Hardik Pandya as the left-arm seamer produced figures of 10-4-21-5(2.10).

This is India's lowest total in New Zealand, but not the lowest. India's previous lowest total in New Zealand was 108, in the first match of the 2002-03 tour, at Auckland. Kiwis won by three wickets.

India have been bowled out for under 100 on seven occasions.

Here is the list of India's lowest totals:

91 vs South Africa at Durban in 2006



- Chasing 248, India were shot out for 91 in the second match of the 2006-07 tour with Andre Nel and Jacques Kallis taking four and three wickets each. Sachin Tendulkar top-scored for India with a 51-ball 35. South Africa won by 157 runs.

88 vs New Zealand at Dambulla in 2010



- Chasing 288 in the first match of the Sri Lanka Tri-series, Daryl Tuffey led an all-round Kiwi side to a 200-run win. Ravindra Jadeja top-scored for India with a 44-ball 22.

79 vs Pakistan at Sialkot in 1978



- Mohinder Amarnath scored a patient 85-ball 34 and Yashpal Sharma a 26-ball 11 as India were reduced to 79 all out in the second ODI. Pakistan chased down the target inside 17 overs losing two wickets.

78 vs Sri Lanka at Kanpur in 1986



- Chasing a 196-run target, India managed only 78 in the first ODI. Kris Srikkanth (17) and Kris Srikkanth (15) were the only Indian bowlers to register double-figure scores. And the wrecker in chief was Arjuna Ranatunga (4/14). Lanka won by 117 runs.

63 vs Australia at Sydney in 1981

- Greg Chappell took 5/15 from 9.5 overs as Aussies dismissed India for 63 in the ninth match of the World Series. Gundappa Viswanath (23) and Roger Binny (16) were the only Indian batsmen to reach double-figure scores. The hosts chased down the target in 21 overs losing one wicket.

54 vs Sri Lanka at Sharjah in 2000



- In the final Champions Trophy, Lanka scored 299/5 with Sanath Jayasuriya hitting 189 off 161 balls. Then Chaminda Vaas and Muttiah Muralitharan destroyed India with a 245-run humbling.