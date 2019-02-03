After a disastrous start to the innings, Indian hopes were pinned on legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the fifth and final match of the ODI series against New Zealand at Wellington on Sunday.

But the former India captain lasted only six balls before getting bowled by a Trent Boult beauty in the 10th over. Watch it here:

Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first at Westpac Stadium. Then, the Hamilton debacle revisited with the top four gone inside the first 10 overs.

India have already sealed the five-match series thanks to wins in the first three matches. But the visitors suffered a humiliating eight-wicket defeat in the fourth match.