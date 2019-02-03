﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  New Zealand Vs India, 5th ODI: Returning MS Dhoni Undone By Trent Boult Beauty – WATCH

New Zealand Vs India, 5th ODI: Returning MS Dhoni Undone By Trent Boult Beauty – WATCH

Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first at Westpac Stadium. Then, the Hamilton debacle revisited with the top four gone inside the first 10 overs.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 February 2019
New Zealand Vs India, 5th ODI: Returning MS Dhoni Undone By Trent Boult Beauty – WATCH
Screengrab: Twitter
New Zealand Vs India, 5th ODI: Returning MS Dhoni Undone By Trent Boult Beauty – WATCH
outlookindia.com
2019-02-03T09:17:16+0530
Also Read

After a disastrous start to the innings, Indian hopes were pinned on legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the fifth and final match of the ODI series against New Zealand at Wellington on Sunday.

But the former India captain lasted only six balls before getting bowled by a Trent Boult beauty in the 10th over. Watch it here:

Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first at Westpac Stadium. Then, the Hamilton debacle revisited with the top four gone inside the first 10 overs.

India have already sealed the five-match series thanks to wins in the first three matches. But the visitors suffered a humiliating eight-wicket defeat in the fourth match.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mahendra Singh Dhoni Trent Boult Cricket India vs New Zealand Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : West Indies Thrash England Again, Seal Test Series With A Match To Spare
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters