Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan Post Third Most 100-Run Stands For India

Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly have a record 26 century stands, with Rohit and Virat Kohli in second with 15.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 January 2019
Composite: AP Photos
Openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan posted yet another 100-plus runs together for the first-wicket as India got off to a good start in the second ODI against New Zealand on Saturday at Mount Maunganui.

Rohit hit the last ball off the 18th over, bowled by Lockie Ferguson, to complete the 100-run stand. It was their 14th hundred-run stand in ODIs. In the process, the right-handed batsman also completed his fifty.

Skipper Kohli won the toss at the Bay Oval and opted to bat first. India were unchanged from their eight-wicket win in the first match at Napier on Wednesday. Kiwis made two changes.

Playing XIs:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Doug Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami

