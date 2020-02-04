New Zealand Vs India, 1st ODI Live Streaming: How To Watch IND Vs NZ Cricket Match On TV And Online

Last time India and New Zealand met in an ODI match, it lasted two days and the Kiwis won by 18 runs in a low-scoring affair at Old Trafford, en route their back-to-back Cricket World Cup final. And it turned out to be very dramatic. Now, having whitewashed the Kiwis 5-0, a first in a T20I series, India will seek to continue their form. (More Cricket News)

But India are in an experimental mood, as witnessed in the last few T20I outings. Also, there are injury issues, missing obvious starters like Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, etc. Meaning, India will have two new openers in Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal.

New Zealand are sure to miss their captain Kane Williamson. In his absence, Tom Latham will lead the side. They are also likely to make a host of changes. Kyle Jamieson is expected to make his debut.

What happened so far?

Perfect, so far, for India. Five matches, five wins, including two shoot-outs. And not so great for New Zealand. India survived a scare against Australia in their last ODI series at home, winning it 3-2. For the Kiwis, they have not played an ODI match since losing to England in that nonsensical World Cup final.

What to expect?

This is one of the venues where India snatched victory from the jaws of defeat. Defending 179, Mohammed Shami produced a dream over to force the Super Over, then Rohit hit back-to-back sixes. Well, we can expect another close match.

Here's everything you need to know about the match:

Match: India's Tour Of New Zealand 2020, 1st ODI

Date: February 5 (Wednesday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

Head-to-head: 107 - New Zealand 46-55 India; 1 Tied, 5 No Result

Likely XIs:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (c & wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Hamish Bennett, Scott Kuggeleijn

India: Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Live Streaming: Hotstar, Jio TV

TV Telecast: Star Sports

State broadcaster Doordarshan will also telecast the match live in India.

Sky Sports NZ holds the official broadcast rights of the tour and Sky Sports will telecast the matches in the UK, Ireland and New Zealand.

Squads

India: Lokesh Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Prithvi Shaw, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Kedar Jadhav, Shardul Thakur.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c & wk), Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tom Blundell, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn.