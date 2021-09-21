Advertisement
Tuesday, Sep 21, 2021
New IPL Teams: BCCI Extends Deadline For Tender Process

The Governing Council of the IPL had issued the 'Invitation to Tender' document on payment of the non-refundable tender fee of Rs 10 lakh on August 31.

IPL Trophy! The BCCI plans to add new teams in the 2022 edition and teams could be from Ahmedabad, Lucknow or Pune. | File Photo

outlookindia.com
2021-09-21T22:28:23+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 21 Sep 2021, Updated: 21 Sep 2021 10:28 pm

The BCCI on Tuesday extended the deadline for purchasing the tender document for the new IPL team by five days till October 10. (More Cricket News)

The Governing Council of the IPL had issued the 'Invitation to Tender' (ITT) document on payment of the non-refundable tender fee of Rs 10 lakh on August 31.

"Pursuant to request from interested parties, the BCCI has now decided to extend the date for purchasing the ITT document till October 10, 2021," BCCI said in a press release.

The BCCI plans to add new teams in the 2022 edition and teams could be from Ahmedabad, Lucknow or Pune.

