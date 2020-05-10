May 10, 2020
Poshan
Outlook Web Bureau 10 May 2020
Celebrating Women's Day 2020, legendary Indian opener Virender Sehwag shared an interesting story how Indian fans would invoke his mother's name while he's batting. (More Cricket News)

"Even while I was batting, people in their rooms watching the match used to say, 'Sehwag ki maa ka phone aaya, Viru sakka mar de (Sehwag's mother has called, Viru will hit a six)'," Sehwag said in a special video message on Mother's Day.

Sehwag, who gave a new dimension to the famed Indian batting line-up dominated by the Fab Four, said he had a wonderful relationship with his mother, and she has been a constant companion in his journey.

"My mother means the world to me. In life, amongst all the love one can get, a mother's love is a love you get whether you deserve it or not. As they say, nalayak beta ko bhi maa ka pyar milta hai (The unworthy son also gets mother's love).

"So, a mother can take place of everyone, but no one can take place of a mother. Happy Mother's Day," the 41-year-old said.

