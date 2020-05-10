Celebrating Women's Day 2020, legendary Indian opener Virender Sehwag shared an interesting story how Indian fans would invoke his mother's name while he's batting. (More Cricket News)
"Even while I was batting, people in their rooms watching the match used to say, 'Sehwag ki maa ka phone aaya, Viru sakka mar de (Sehwag's mother has called, Viru will hit a six)'," Sehwag said in a special video message on Mother's Day.
Sehwag, who gave a new dimension to the famed Indian batting line-up dominated by the Fab Four, said he had a wonderful relationship with his mother, and she has been a constant companion in his journey.
"My mother means the world to me. In life, amongst all the love one can get, a mother's love is a love you get whether you deserve it or not. As they say, nalayak beta ko bhi maa ka pyar milta hai (The unworthy son also gets mother's love).
"So, a mother can take place of everyone, but no one can take place of a mother. Happy Mother's Day," the 41-year-old said.
