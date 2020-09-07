Mohammad Azharuddin Files Police Complaint Against HCA Member

Former India captain and President of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) Mohammad Azharuddin on Monday filed a police complaint, alleging that a member of the association 'abused' him verbally, police said. (More Cricket News)
Azharuddin, in the complaint, said that a committee member of the HCA had used "abusive" language against him and an employee of the association over an administrative matter, they said.
Based on the complaint, a case had been registered against the HCA member under relevant Indian Penal Code sections, a police official told PTI adding further investigations were on.
