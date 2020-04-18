April 18, 2020
Poshan
Moeen Ali Feels Ready To Make England Test Return

Out of the Test set-up since The Ashes, the coronavirus pandemic has helped Moeen Ali rediscover his love for the red-ball game

Omnisport 18 April 2020
FILE - England's Moeen Ali, second right, celebrates with captain Joe Root, right after dismissing Australia's Cameron Bancroft during day three of the first Ashes Test cricket match at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England on August 3, 2019.
File Photo
2020-04-18T21:26:37+0530

Moeen Ali believes he is ready to make his return to the England Test set-up. (More Cricket News)

The all-rounder has not played a Test since The Ashes last year, having taken a break from the longest format after being dropped following the first Test of the drawn series and losing his central contract.

He scored only four runs with the bat across two innings against Australia at Edgbaston, twice being undone by fellow off-spinner Nathan Lyon, while taking disappointing match figures of 3-172 with the ball.

There was talk of him returning for England's victorious series in South Africa, but he was not selected and Moeen stated that would have felt too soon.

However, the threat of the coronavirus wiping out the remainder of the 2020 schedule has helped Moeen rediscover his love for the longest format.

In a Q&A for The Guardian, Moeen was asked when he thought he would be ready to return to the Test team.

"I think I'd probably be ready now, to be honest," he replied. 

"Clearly I would have to be playing well and win a spot back on merit but in terms of being available – and obviously I'm speaking hypothetically – if there was a Test match tomorrow and I got the call, I’d say 'yes'.

"We're all missing cricket right now and the coronavirus [hiatus] makes you realise what you love. It could take out the whole summer and that would be a big thing."

