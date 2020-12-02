Mick Schumacher Makes F1 Move And Signs For Haas

Mick Schumacher, the son of seven-time Formula One champion Michael, has signed a multi-year deal with Haas, the team have confirmed. (More Motorsport News)

News of the 21-year-old's move to F1 had been expected, with Haas announcing the signature of Nikita Mazepin on Tuesday.

Schumacher has now joined Mazepin in a new-look line-up for 2021 as Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen move on.

The new Haas pair have been Formula Two title rivals this year, as Prema Racing's Schumacher leads the standings by 14 points with one round remaining.

Mazepin, driving for Hitech Grand Prix, is third, 43 points back.

This is Schumacher's second season in F2, winning two races among 10 podiums in 2020 after a sole victory in 2019.

"I'm very pleased that we're able to confirm Mick Schumacher in our driver line-up for next season and I look forward to welcoming him into the team," Haas team principal Gunther Steiner said.

"The Formula Two championship has long served as a proving ground for talent to showcase their credentials and this year's field has undoubtedly been one of the most competitive in recent seasons.

"Mick has won races, collected podiums and excelled against some pretty exceptional talent in 2020.

"I firmly believe he's earned the opportunity to graduate into Formula One based on his performances. We have an opportunity ahead of us, as a team, to evaluate and nurture a new driver given our familiarity with our race package heading into 2021.

"We are putting in place our building blocks for the continued long-term growth of the team and I look forward to Mick's contributions both on and off the track in that process."

After winning Formula Three in 2018, Schumacher signed for the Ferrari Driver Academy - his father having driven for the Scuderia - in January of the following year.

Test opportunities followed with Ferrari and Alfa Romeo, who he was scheduled to represent on his F1 debut this year.

Schumacher was scheduled to take part in the opening practice session at the Eifel Grand Prix, deputising for Antonio Giovinazzi, but poor weather conditions delayed his bow, which will instead now come in a Haas car.

