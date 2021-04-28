Match Fixing: Former Sri Lanka Cricketer Nuwan Zoysa Gets Six-Year Ban

Former Sri Lanka player and coach Nuwan Zoysa has been banned from all cricket for six years after an ICC Anti-Corruption Tribunal found him guilty of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

Zoysa, 42, was provisionally suspended in May 2019 on charges of indulging in corruption during a T20 league in the UAE. His ban is backdated to 31 October 2018, when he was provisionally suspended.

Zoysa was charged under the ICC anti-corruption code in November 2018 and has been found guilty on all charges after he exercised his right to a hearing before an independent anti-corruption tribunal.

ICC said Zoysa has been found guilty of:

Article 2.1.1 – for being party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspect(s) of an International Match.

Article 2.1.4 – Directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating any Participant to breach Code Article 2.1.

Article 2.4.4 - Failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code.

Zoysa has also been charged by the ICC on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) with breaching three counts of the ECB Anti-Corruption Code for Participants for the T10 League and these proceedings are ongoing.

Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager – Integrity Unit, said: “Nuwan played 125 matches for Sri Lanka, attending a number of anti-corruption sessions during a decade-long international career. In his role as a national coach, he should have acted as a role model. Instead, he became involved with a corrupter and attempted to corrupt others.

“Contriving to fix a game betrays the basis of sporting principles. It will not be tolerated in our sport.”

Zoysa, a left-arm fast-medium bowler, last played for Sri Lanka in an ODI match against India at Kolkata on February 8, 2007. He has taken 64 and 108 wickets in 30 Tests and 95 ODIs respectively.

