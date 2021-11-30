Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals 2021: Where To Watch PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen Live In Action

Pusarla Venkata Sindhu or simply PV Sindhu will lead India's campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals 2021 starting Wednesday in Bali, Indonesia. But a lot of focus will be on the upcoming Lakshya Sen and the men's doubles team of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy. (More Badminton News)

Seven Indians, including former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth, will be in fray in various sections and this is the largest ever representation at the coveted year-ending Badminton World Federation championships. Live streaming of the matches can be seen in India.

Live coverage will start at 7:30 AM and 2:30 PM IST. matches will be played in two courts

On TV, the Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD channels will bring the action live. For digital gadgets and smart TV users, live streaming will be available via the Disney+ Hotstar app.

The USD 150,000 BWF World Tour Finals 2021 see the best players in the world come together. The top-eight players/pairs in the season’s rankings are granted entry.

The players/pairs are divided into two groups of four each. Each player/pair will play every other player/pair in their group in a round-robin format, with the top-two in each group progressing to the semi-finals.

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Tour Finals in its inaugural year in 2018. The next year, Sindhu won the world championship in Basel. At Tokyo Olympics, Sindhu won bronze.

Here are the BWF World Tour Finals 2021 groupings:

Men’s singles

Group A - Lakshya Sen, Viktor Axelsen, Rasmus Gemke, Kento Momota;

Group B - Kidambi Srikanth, Toma Junior Popov, Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Lee Zii Jia.

Women’s singles

Group A - PV Sindhu, Yvonne Li, Line Christophersen, Pornpawee Chochuwong;

Group B - Akane Yamaguchi, An seyoung, Busanan Ongbamrungphan, Yeo Jia Min.

Men’s doubles

Group A - Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Marcus Gideon/Kevin Sukamuljo, Lee Yang/Wang Chi-Lin, Kim Astrup/Anders Rasmussen;

Group B - Christo Popov/Toma Junior Popov, Takuro Hoki/Yugo Kobayashi, Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi, Pramudya Kusumawardana/Yeremia Rambitan.

Women’s doubles

Group A - Greysia Polii/Apriyani Rahayu, Jongkolpha Kititharakul/Rawinda Prajongjai, Kim Soyeong/Kong Heeyong, Tan Pearly/Thinaah Muralitharan;

Group B - Ashwini Ponnappa/N Sikki Reddy, Gabriela Stoeva/Stefani Stoeva, Chloe Birch/Lauren Smith, Nami Matsuyama/Chiharu Shida.

Mixed doubles

Group A - Chan Peng Soon/Goh Liu Ying, Yuta Watanabe/Arisa Higashino, Tan Kian Meng/Lai Pei Jing, Mathias Christiansen/Alexandra Boje;

Group B - Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Sapsiree Taerattanachai, Marcus Ellis/Lauren Smith, Tang Chun Man/Tse Ying Suet, Praveen Jordan/Melati Oktavianti.