September 08, 2021
Jasprit Bumrah Jumps A Place To Ninth In ICC Test Bowlers Rankings

The 27-year-old also became the fastest Indian pacer to reach 100 Test wickets surpassing legendary World Cup-winning former captain Kapil Dev

PTI 08 September 2021, Last Updated at 3:30 pm
2021-09-08T15:30:45+05:30

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has gained a place to be ninth in the ICC Test rankings for bowlers following his match-winning spell in the fourth Test against England at The Oval. Bumrah had bowled Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow in a sensational spell of reverse swing that tilted the game decisively in India’s favour. (More Cricket News)

The 27-year-old also became the fastest Indian pacer to reach 100 Test wickets surpassing legendary World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev. While Kapil achieved the feat in 25 Tests, Bumrah did it playing a game less.

Australia pacer Pat Cummins leads the standings while premier India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin remains second while not being part of the four Tests against England.

There is no change in the top-10 batsmen with Joe Root leading the pack. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are fifth and sixth in the standings.

Ashwin has dropped a spot to be fifth in the all-rounders’ rankings with Ravindra Jadeja staying in third place. West Indies’ Jason Holder is the leading all-rounder.

Outlook Videos