December 20, 2019
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Jasprit Bumrah Expected To Play By February: Mumbai Indians Head Coach Mahela Jayawardene

Jasprit Bumrah Expected To Play By February: Mumbai Indians Head Coach Mahela Jayawardene

Jasprit Bumrah, who recently bowled at the Indian team's nets, is nearly back to his full fitness having recovered from a stress fracture and Mahela Jayawardene feels the pacer can start playing by January (when Sri Lanka and Australia will be here) or latest by February.

PTI 20 December 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Jasprit Bumrah Expected To Play By February: Mumbai Indians Head Coach Mahela Jayawardene
Jasprit Bumrah's has become India's star bowler in big matches lately.
AP
Jasprit Bumrah Expected To Play By February: Mumbai Indians Head Coach Mahela Jayawardene
outlookindia.com
2019-12-20T17:50:04+0530

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene on Friday said Jasprit Bumrah's recovery from a back injury is well on track and he expects the Indian pace spearhead to feature in the upcoming limited-overs home assignments against Sri Lanka or Australia, early next year.

(Cricket News)

Bumrah, who recently bowled at the Indian team's nets, is nearly back to his full fitness having recovered from a stress fracture and the former Sri Lanka great feels the pacer can start playing by January (when Sri Lanka and Australia will be here) or latest by February.

Asked about Bumrah's progress, Jayawardane told reporters, "It's good. He (Bumrah) has started training. He was in Vizag (Visakhapatnam) bowling to the guys (Indian players). MI staff is closely monitoring his progress."

As long as Bumrah and Hardik Pandya (recovering from back surgery) start playing by January and February.

"Hardik (Pandya) is (also) making good progress…(I'm) quite happy, hopefully they will play the Sri Lankan series (early January), or may be the Australian series (although) I am not sure how quickly they will be coming through," Jayawardane said at the '7th Pro-Am Golf Championship', a fund-raising event organised by The Golf Foundation at the Willingdon Sports Club in Mahalaxmi.

"It (all) depends on the medical staff, but as long as they are playing in January- February, it's fine," he added.

Next Story >>

Asian Games Medallist Vishnu Vardan Asks Government To Invest In Domestic Tennis Leagues

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Cricket Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Latest Issue

CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS

Outlook Videos