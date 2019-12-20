Jasprit Bumrah Expected To Play By February: Mumbai Indians Head Coach Mahela Jayawardene

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene on Friday said Jasprit Bumrah's recovery from a back injury is well on track and he expects the Indian pace spearhead to feature in the upcoming limited-overs home assignments against Sri Lanka or Australia, early next year.

(Cricket News)

Bumrah, who recently bowled at the Indian team's nets, is nearly back to his full fitness having recovered from a stress fracture and the former Sri Lanka great feels the pacer can start playing by January (when Sri Lanka and Australia will be here) or latest by February.

Asked about Bumrah's progress, Jayawardane told reporters, "It's good. He (Bumrah) has started training. He was in Vizag (Visakhapatnam) bowling to the guys (Indian players). MI staff is closely monitoring his progress."

As long as Bumrah and Hardik Pandya (recovering from back surgery) start playing by January and February.

"Hardik (Pandya) is (also) making good progress…(I'm) quite happy, hopefully they will play the Sri Lankan series (early January), or may be the Australian series (although) I am not sure how quickly they will be coming through," Jayawardane said at the '7th Pro-Am Golf Championship', a fund-raising event organised by The Golf Foundation at the Willingdon Sports Club in Mahalaxmi.

"It (all) depends on the medical staff, but as long as they are playing in January- February, it's fine," he added.