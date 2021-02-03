Kerala Blasters have a poor record against Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League. (More Football News)



In their last five meetings, Kerala have failed to register a single win against the Islanders, losing three and drawing the other two. But as his side prepared to take on the league leaders at the GMC Stadium on Wednesday, Kerala coach Kibu Vicuna sounded optimistic.



Kerala have struggled against coach Sergio Lobera’s teams in the past. The former FC Goa coach enjoys his best success rate against Kerala, against whom he has won six matches and drawn one.



In their previous outing, Kerala squandered a two-goal lead to go down 3-2 against ATK Mohun Bagan, with some controversial decisions going against the team. However, Vicuna chose to overlook that and concentrate on his team.



Meanwhile, Mumbai will look to end their recent poor form. The side has won just one of the last four games, a run which also saw their second defeat of the campaign, against NorthEast United FC.



All you need to know about the Kerala Blasters VS Mumbai City match:



Match: 81st match of ISL 2020-21 between Mumbai City Vs Kerala Blasters

Date: February 3 (Wednesday), 2021.

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Stadium, Goa



TV Listing: Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Marathi.



Live Streaming: Online streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV.



Likely XIs:

Kerala Blasters: Albino Gomes; Sandeep Singh, Bakary Kone, Costa Nhamoinesu, Jessel Carneiro; Sahal Abdul Samad, Rohit Kumar, Vicente Gomez, Lalthathanga Khawlhring; Jordan Murray, Gary Hooper.



Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh; Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Mehtab Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy; Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Mohammad Rakip, Cy Goddard, Adam Le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche

