IPL 2020, MI Vs CSK: Ambati Rayudu Makes A Mockery Of 'World's Best' Jasprit Bumrah - WATCH

Jasprit Bumrah is often hailed as the best bowler in the world. But the Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer was manhandled by a certain Ambati Rayudu during the first match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Abu Dhabi, UAE on Saturday.

Defending 162/9, defending champions MI started well with their two new recruits Trent Boult and James Pattinson taking a wicket each.

But they ran out of ideas as Rayudu and Faf du Plessis stitched a century stand. Rayudu was specially brutal, and he disdainfully dismissed Bumrah more than a couple of times.

But this six in the 6th over is brutal:

And two more maximums here:

Rayudu departed after scoring 71 off 48 balls, caught and bowl by Rahul Chahar on the 16th over.

Earlier, Lungi Ngidi claimed three wickets, while Deepak Chahar and Jadeja took a brace each as CSK restricted the four-time champions to 162/9.

For MI, Tiwary (42 off 31) top-scored. Quinton de Kock contributed with 33 off 20, while skipper Rohit made 12. Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Hardik all got starts but failed to convert.

Earlier, CSK skipper Dhoni won and opted to bowl first at Abu Dhabi.

Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Chennai Super Kings: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi.

