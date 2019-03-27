﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  IPL 2019: Shane Watson First Infuriates Ishant Sharma, Then Plays 'Victim' While Fighting Kagiso Rabada – WATCH

IPL 2019: Shane Watson First Infuriates Ishant Sharma, Then Plays 'Victim' While Fighting Kagiso Rabada – WATCH

Shane Watson won the man of the match award in the Delhi Capitals-Chennai Super Kings match, but the Aussie all-rounder became the centre of attention for his feuds with Ishant Sharma and Kagiso Rabada during their IPL match

Outlook Web Bureau 27 March 2019
IPL 2019: Shane Watson First Infuriates Ishant Sharma, Then Plays 'Victim' While Fighting Kagiso Rabada – WATCH
Shane Watson helped Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League match
Composite - Twitter Screenshots
IPL 2019: Shane Watson First Infuriates Ishant Sharma, Then Plays 'Victim' While Fighting Kagiso Rabada – WATCH
outlookindia.com
2019-03-27T15:08:40+0530
Also Read

The 2019 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) is only four days old, but the world's most famous cricket league has already seen its share of controversies. A day after the mankading controversy, Shane Watson was seen taking both Ishant Sharma and Kagiso Rabada during the Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match on Tuesday.

Watson, who single-handedly defeated SunRisers Hyderabad in the final last season to give returning CSK their third title, was first seen mocking Ishant early in the second innings. After the fall of CSK opener, Ishant indulged himself in some animated celebrations which invited laughter from Watson. But DC pacer was not happy.

And angry Ishant was seen restrained by his team-mates. Watch it here:

Later, Watson had a go with South African Rabada. This time, he played the victim even as the young South African tried to avoid confronting the senior pro.

After the match, Delhi head coach Ricky Ponting made sure that the bad blood remains in the field.

Watson won the man of the match award after helping defending champions chase down Delhi's 147 with two balls to spare. He scored 44 off 26 balls with the help of four fours and three sixes.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Shane Watson Ishant Sharma Kagiso Rabada Delhi Cricket - IPL Cricket Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 'Wish PM Happy World Theatre Day': Rahul Gandhi On Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters