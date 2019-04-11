﻿
For a change though, DRS became Deepak Review System after he convinced skipper MS Dhoni to take the review against rival captain Ajinkya Rahane during RR vs CSK IPL match

Outlook Web Bureau 11 April 2019
Screengrab: IPL
2019-04-11T22:12:11+0530

With time running out, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni went for the Decision Review System (DRS) against Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Ajinkya Rahane in their return fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 on Thursday at Jaipur.

Deepak Chahar trapped Rahane, who was going for a flick shot off the fifth ball of the third over, missed the ball. Umpire ignored the shout. But Chahar convinced a reluctant Dhoni to go for the review. And Dhoni signalled the 'T' with fractions of a second left to the end of the stipulated 15-second window.

Watch it here:

DRS also goes by a parallel definition – the Dhoni Review System, thanks to former India captain's brilliant reviews.

For a change, it became Deepak Review System after he convinced Dhoni to take the review against Rahane.

Dhoni won the toss and put Rajasthan into bat. The hosts recovered from a top-order collapse to post a fighting total of 151/7.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni Jaipur Cricket - IPL Cricket Video IPL Video Sports

