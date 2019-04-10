IPL 2019, Mumbai Indians Vs Kings XI Punjab: Likely XIs, Numbers, Key Players, TV Guide, Live Streaming

Mumbai Indians will have a chance to play the catch-up game with fellow three-time champions and table-toppers Chennai Super Kings (CSK) when they host Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the 24th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. The match also presents the visitors an opportunity to level on points with MS Dhoni-led CSK at the top of the table.

In the first leg of the fixture at Mohali last month, KXIP chased down MI's 176/7 with relative ease to win by eight wickets. So, Rohit Sharma & Co will have the added bonus of avenging their defeat, while R Ashwin's gang will look to complete a rare league double against the former champions.

All you need to know about the match:

Date: April 10 (Wednesday)

Time: 8:00 PM IST, Toss at 7:30

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

TV Guide: Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Bangla and Star Sports Tamil.)

Live Streaming: Hotstar and Jio TV

Head-to-head:

In the previous 23 meetings, MI have won 12 while KXIP were victorious in 11. In Mumbai too, it's a slender 5-4 lead for MI in nine meetings. Two of KXIP's four wins in Mumbai have come in the last three matches.

Players to watch out for:

Alzarri Joseph: The youngster holds the IPL's best ever bowling figures in his debut match and will be crucial to Mumbai's fortunes.

KL Rahul: The stylish opener has found form in the last few outings, and Punjab will hope to see runs flowing his bat.

Key stats:

Mumbai's highest ever score at the Wankhede Stadium (223/6) was in a losing cause against Punjab in 2017.

Mumbai's average score against Punjab is 160, while Punjab's average in the fixture is 166.

Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma is the leading scorer in this fixture with 344 runs, and the highest wicket taker is Lasith Malinga, again for Mumbai, with 22 scalps.

Likely XIs:

MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendoff, Joseph Alazzari, Jasprit Bumrah

KXIP: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahaman, Ankit Rajpoot

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Alzarri Joseph, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddhesh Lad, Ankul Roy, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ben Cutting, Ishan Kishan (wk), Aditya Tare, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav.

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Karun Nair, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthi, Harpreet Brar, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi.