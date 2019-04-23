Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni produced yet another lightning-quick stumping, this time to stun SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener David Warner during the 41st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at Chepauk, Chennai on Tuesday.

Known for his super-fast stumping, Dhoni completed the dismissal in a blink. The 37-year-old was so confident that he didn't even celebrate. And taking the cue, Warner left without reviewing even though his partner Manish Pandey urged him to avail the service.

Watch it here:

It happened off the third ball of the 13th over, bowled by Harbhajan Singh. Warner made 57 off 45.

Thanks to Pandey's unbeaten 83 off 49, SRH managed to post a very good total of 175/3 on a traditionally sluggish Chepauk pitch.