Known for his super-fast stumping, MS Dhoni completed the dismissal in a blink of the eye, forcing David Warner to leave even without reviewing.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 April 2019
Screenshot: IPL
2019-04-23T22:00:51+0530

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni produced yet another lightning-quick stumping, this time to stun SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener David Warner during the 41st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at Chepauk, Chennai on Tuesday.

Known for his super-fast stumping, Dhoni completed the dismissal in a blink. The 37-year-old was so confident that he didn't even celebrate. And taking the cue, Warner left without reviewing even though his partner Manish Pandey urged him to avail the service.

Watch it here:

It happened off the third ball of the 13th over, bowled by Harbhajan Singh. Warner made 57 off 45.

Thanks to Pandey's unbeaten 83 off 49, SRH managed to post a very good total of 175/3 on a traditionally sluggish Chepauk pitch.

Outlook Web Bureau Mahendra Singh Dhoni David Warner Chennai IPL Video Cricket - IPL Cricket Video Cricket Sports

or just type initial letters