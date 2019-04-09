﻿
In the 11th over of the CSK vs KKR IPL match, MS Dhoni stumped Shubman Gill even as a stunned SRK watched the proceedings from Chepauk stands

Outlook Web Bureau 09 April 2019
Composite: IPL Screenshots
With age, Mahendra Singh Dhoni's reflexes are only getting faster. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain was at his best against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their top of the table Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Chepauk on Tuesday.

In the 11th over of the match, bowled by Imran Tahir, India's future batting star Shubman Gill tried to flick the first ball with a big stride, forgetting who's behind the wicket.

A googly beat the batsman, between bat and pad, and Dhoni collected the ball despite blindsided and completed yet another super-fast stumping.

KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan was one of the many who witnessed the brilliance of Dhoni. And a stunned SRK didn't move.

Watch it here:

And, Tahir was seen already celebrating even before the stumping.

After winning the toss, CSK restricted KKR to 108/9 despite a fighting fifty from Andre Russell. The winner of the match will take the top spot in the table after six round.

