With age, Mahendra Singh Dhoni's reflexes are only getting faster. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain was at his best against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their top of the table Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Chepauk on Tuesday.

In the 11th over of the match, bowled by Imran Tahir, India's future batting star Shubman Gill tried to flick the first ball with a big stride, forgetting who's behind the wicket.

A googly beat the batsman, between bat and pad, and Dhoni collected the ball despite blindsided and completed yet another super-fast stumping.

KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan was one of the many who witnessed the brilliance of Dhoni. And a stunned SRK didn't move.

And, Tahir was seen already celebrating even before the stumping.

After winning the toss, CSK restricted KKR to 108/9 despite a fighting fifty from Andre Russell. The winner of the match will take the top spot in the table after six round.