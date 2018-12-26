﻿
The Border-Gavaskar Trophy series is locked 1-1 after two matches. India won the opening Test in Adelaide, but the Aussies took the second in Perth.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 December 2018
Courtesy: Twitter (@BCCI)
India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first in the Boxing Day Test against Australia at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne on Wednesday.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy series is locked 1-1 after two matches. India won the opening Test in Adelaide, but the Aussies took the second in Perth.

Opener Mayank Agarwal makes Test debut for India. The visitors have dropped both the openers – KL Rahul and Murali Vijay. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also plays his first Test of the series, having recovered from his shoulder stiffness.

Australia have made one change to their side replacing Peter Handscomb with Mitchell Marsh.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli(c), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah.
Australia: Marcus Harris, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine(wk/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood.

(With PTI inputs)

