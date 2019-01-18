Yuzvendra Chahal added another wicket to his bag, that of Marcus Stoinis (10 off 20) in the 30th over, caught by Rohit Sharma. Five overs later, Mohammed Shami removed Glenn Maxwell (26 off 19) thanks to a Bhuvneshwar Kumar stunning catch. Aussie were 178/6 after 37 overs.

Then, Yuzvendra Chahal removed both Shaun Marsh (39 off 54) and Usman Khawaja (34 off 51) in his first over. The Aussie pair was rebuilding the innings, with a 73-run third-wicket stand. He first dragged Marsh with a WIDE delivery with MS Dhoni completing the rituals with yet another brilliant stumping. That happened off his second delivery of the series. Then three balls later, had Khawaja caught and bowled. Aussies were 105/4 after 25 overs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar leading India's charge at MCG. He dismissed both the Aussie openers – Alex Carey (5 off 11 balls) in the third over, caught by Virat Kohli at first slip and Aaron Finch (14 off 24 balls), trapped in front in the ninth over. Aussies were 32/2 after 11 overs.

The play has since been resumed with Alex Carey hitting the first boundary of the innings off the third ball of the second over, bowled by Mohammed Shami.

Only two deliveries bowled, and the rain's back and so thus the covers. Play stopped. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was bowling to Aaron Finch. Australia were 1 for o loss.

Virat Kohli wins the toss for the first time in the ODI series, and India will bowl first. But the start of play has been delayed by 10 minutes.

A huge day for Vijay Shanker. The all-rounder is all set to make his debut. Mohammed Siraj makes way for Shankar, Yuzvendra Chahal in for Kuldeep Yadav, Kedar Jadhav in for Ambati Rayudu.

With series on the line, this is a big move from India – to make as many as three changes. Same for the Aussies, a couple of changes for them too. India's playing XI:

Three changes to our Playing XI for the game #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/stMWSZ0MYF — BCCI (@BCCI) January 18, 2019

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Peter Handscomb, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Peter Siddle, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa.

Toss Update: Rain has delayed the coin toss at the MCG.

Weather report: But there are covers at the MCG. Slight drizzle, and possible slight delay. Otherwise, the forecast is good. Toss will be in a while.

After making history as the first ever Indian team to win a Test series Down Under, Virat Kohli & Co will look to create another piece of history when they take on Australia in the tour concluding third and final ODI match at today at iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne.

In a World Cup, winning their first ever, again, ODI bilateral series in Australia will do wonders to the morale of the visiting team. And after almost two months in the country, the Indian camp must be seeing the possibility of doing so, especially with those good wins.

The tour started with a rain-affected three-match T20I series which ended 1-1 to the chagrin of Indians. Then India won the four-match series 2-1, and now it's tantalisingly poised at 1-1. A happy ending is what Kohli & Co are looking for in Melbourne.