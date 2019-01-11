﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  India's Tour Of Australia, 1st ODI: Live Streaming, TV Guide, Likely XIs, Date, Time And Venue

India's Tour Of Australia, 1st ODI: Live Streaming, TV Guide, Likely XIs, Date, Time And Venue

When and where to watch the first ODI match between Australia and India?

Outlook Web Bureau 11 January 2019
India's Tour Of Australia, 1st ODI: Live Streaming, TV Guide, Likely XIs, Date, Time And Venue
Courtesy: Twitter (@BCCI)
India's Tour Of Australia, 1st ODI: Live Streaming, TV Guide, Likely XIs, Date, Time And Venue
outlookindia.com
2019-01-11T15:03:15+0530
Also Read

After making history in the four-match Test series, India enter the final leg of the 2018-19 tour of Australia. The tour started with the drawn T20Is, then Virat Kohli & Co became the first-ever Asian side to win a Test series Down Under.

Now the two teams will engage in a three-match ODI series, with a special focus on this year's ICC World Cup.

Despite their poor 50-overs record in Australia, India will start as the favourites thanks to the absence of banned David Warner and Steve Smith, just like in the Test series.

By the way, apart from the 1985 World Championship and 2008 CB Series wins, India have lost 35 out of 48 ODIs played against Australia in Australia.

All You Need To Know About The All-Important First ODI:

Date: January 12 (Saturday)
Time: 7:50 AM IST
Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
TV Guide: Sony Sports Network
Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Australia have already announced their playing XI: Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey (wk), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Lyon, Peter Siddle, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff.

Hardik Pandya, despite the balance he brings to the team, is unlikely to play. The embattled all-rounder should get some time in solitude for self-introspection following that 'Koffee with Karan' episode.

India's likely XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Virat Kohli Aaron Finch Sydney India vs Australia Cricket Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Not Here To Tell My Mann Ki Baat, But To Listen To Your Heart: Rahul Gandhi In UAE
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters