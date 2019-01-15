India are yet to solve the nagging number four problem and with 2019 ICC World Cup months away, it will become one of the talking points in the run-up to the quadrennial tournament.

India have tried numerous players, in fact as many as 11 since April 2015, in that position. And the latest is Ambati Rayudu. He was brilliant against the touring West Indies last year, but lasted only two deliveries in the first ODI against Australia at Sydney.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly feels that Rayudu may not be the answer to the problem.

"I'm concerned about Ambati Rayudu. He has scored runs in the sub-continent but India have to see if he can score runs outside the sub-continent because the World Cup is in England. He can’t bat anywhere below number four."

"These games in Australia and New Zealand will be very important for him and will decide if he can be India’s No.4 or not," Ganguly told India TV.

Meanwhile, vice-captain Rohit Sharma batted for Mahendra Singh Dhoni to come at four.

"Personally always feel that Dhoni batting at number four will be ideal for the team but we have got Rayudu who has done really well now at number four. It totally depends on what the captain and coach think about it. Personally, I would be happy if Dhoni bats at four,” Rohit said after the Sydney defeat.

At Sydney, Dhoni made a slow 51 from 96 balls in India's 34-run defeat which sparked another debate about his current form in a World Cup year.