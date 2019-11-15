India's Ashalata Devi Nominated For Asian Footballer Of The Year Award

Poshan
﻿
Ashalata Devi from Imphal has enjoyed an impressive year by leading India to the Olympic 2020 Qualifiers Round 2 and winning the 2019 SAFF Championship title.

PTI 15 November 2019
Ashalata Devi was instrumental in helping her club, Sethu FC, win the Indian Women's League crown.
Twitter: Ashalata Devi
outlookindia.com
2019-11-15T17:26:23+0530

Indian women's football team captain Loitongbam Ashalata Devi was on Friday nominated for the AFC Player of the Year at the AFC Annual Awards to be held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on December 2.

(Football News)

The 26-year-old footballer from Imphal has enjoyed an impressive year by leading India to the Olympic 2020 Qualifiers Round 2 and winning the 2019 SAFF Championship title.

The defender was also instrumental in helping her club, Sethu FC, win the Indian Women's League crown. She was subsequently voted as the Women's Player of the Year for the 2018-2019 season by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

China's Li Ying, who was part of the team in the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019 and Japan captain Saki Kumagai were also nominated for the AFC Player of the Year award in women's category.

The AIFF also earned a nomination after being named among three federations for AFC President Recognition Awards in Grassroots Football (Developing) category.

