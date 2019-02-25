The India-Australia limited-overs series started with a last-ball thriller with the visitors winning the first Twenty20 International at Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

After losing the series opener by three wickets, India will need to lift their game to avoid a series defeat. Only two months ago, Virat Kohli & Co were dictating terms against the Aussies Down Under, registering their first ever series wins in both Tests and ODIs.

The T20Is were no different even though the final scoreline in the three-match series was 1-1, thanks to the rain.

And now, back home, the Men in Blue found themselves playing the chasing the game from the very first innings.

Despite KL Rahul's majestic fifty on his return to international cricket, the hosts struggled to post runs. They did manage to pose a fightback thanks to the brilliance of Jasprit Bumrah, but defending a total of 126 will always be a hard task.

That's what happened on Sunday.

So, what can Indian fans expect from the team? It's simple. In India, India have always out-batted their visitors. The advantage they have now is, Indian bowling line-up is possibly best in the world.

With that here's all you need to know about the match:

Match: India vs Australia, 2nd T20I

Date: February 27 (Wednesday)

Time: Toss at 6:30 PM IST. Play starts at 7:00 PM IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

TV Guide: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Krunal Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mayank Markande

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, D'Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Peter Handscomb, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa