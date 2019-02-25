﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  WATCH: Rishabh Pant Pays The Price After Deadly Mixed-Up With KL Rahul

WATCH: Rishabh Pant Pays The Price After Deadly Mixed-Up With KL Rahul

As long as cricket is here, dropped catches and run-outs – two of the most despicable crimes in the sport – will continue to play their parts in deciding results

Outlook Web Bureau 25 February 2019
WATCH: Rishabh Pant Pays The Price After Deadly Mixed-Up With KL Rahul
Screengrab: Twitter
WATCH: Rishabh Pant Pays The Price After Deadly Mixed-Up With KL Rahul
outlookindia.com
2019-02-25T14:22:32+0530
Also Read

India suffered a heartbreaking last-ball defeat against Australia in the first Twenty20 International at Vizag on Sunday.

Asked to bat first by Australia captain Aaron Finch, India could manage only 126/7 with KL Rahul hitting a majestic fifty on his return to international cricket.

But during his 36-ball stay in the centre, Rahul was involved in a deadly mixed-up with Rishabh Pant, which resulted in a premature ending of Pant's stay. It was one of the reasons for India's defeat.

The left-handed batsman played the last ball of the 10th over, bowled by D' Arcy Short, past cover only to see Jason Behrendorff produced a brilliant stop. The Aussie fielder then returned the ball to the wicketkeeper, Peter Handscomb, who dislodged the bails in a jiffy.

Watch the run out here:

In a low-scoring match, few hits from a known stroke-maker would have clearly helped India's cause.

Defending the below-par total, Indian bowlers gave everything but only see Umesh Yadav conceding 14 runs in the last over after Jasprit Bumrah produced a gem of an over in the 19th.

Australia's three-wicket win was set up a classy fifty (56 off 43) from Glenn Maxwell.

The second and final T20I will be played at Bengaluru on Wednesday.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Rishabh Pant Lokesh Rahul Visakhapatnam India vs Australia Cricket Sports Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Congress Has Refused Alliance With AAP, We Will Go It Alone In Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters