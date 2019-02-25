WATCH: Rishabh Pant Pays The Price After Deadly Mixed-Up With KL Rahul

India suffered a heartbreaking last-ball defeat against Australia in the first Twenty20 International at Vizag on Sunday.
Asked to bat first by Australia captain Aaron Finch, India could manage only 126/7 with KL Rahul hitting a majestic fifty on his return to international cricket.
But during his 36-ball stay in the centre, Rahul was involved in a deadly mixed-up with Rishabh Pant, which resulted in a premature ending of Pant's stay. It was one of the reasons for India's defeat.
The left-handed batsman played the last ball of the 10th over, bowled by D' Arcy Short, past cover only to see Jason Behrendorff produced a brilliant stop. The Aussie fielder then returned the ball to the wicketkeeper, Peter Handscomb, who dislodged the bails in a jiffy.
Watch the run out here:
In a low-scoring match, few hits from a known stroke-maker would have clearly helped India's cause.
Defending the below-par total, Indian bowlers gave everything but only see Umesh Yadav conceding 14 runs in the last over after Jasprit Bumrah produced a gem of an over in the 19th.
Australia's three-wicket win was set up a classy fifty (56 off 43) from Glenn Maxwell.
The second and final T20I will be played at Bengaluru on Wednesday.
