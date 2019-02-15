Virat Kohli will return to lead the Men in Blue in the upcoming home series against Australia even as mystery spinner Mayank Markande got his maiden call up.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the squads for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against Australia.

Besides the skipper, top-order batsman Lokesh Rahul has been recalled even as the selectors have made announced three different squads for the T20Is and ODIs.

Markande, 21, who impressed during the recent unofficial Test match against England Lions, has been named in the T20I squad.

Earlier reports of Rohit Sharma getting a break turned out to be unconfounded as the vice-captain has been included in all three squads.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik and pacer Khaleel Ahmed are the ones to be left out.

Squads:

For T20Is: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Lokesh Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Sidharth Kaul, Mayank Markande.

For 1st and 2nd ODIs: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Rishabh Pant, Siddharth Kaul, KL Rahul

For Last Three ODIs: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant

India will play two T20Is and five ODIs against Australia.