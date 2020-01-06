IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: Virat Kohli's Pitch Inspection Leaves Fans In Splits, Irresistible Memes Flood Internet

The first T20I match between India and Sri Lanka was called off without a ball being bowled after water seeped in through leaking covers at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday.

As It Not Happened | Cricket News

India captain Virat Kohli did win the toss and was ready to unleash Jasprit Bumrah, who's returning from an injury lay off. Then, it started pouring 15 minutes before the scheduled time. The rain spell lasted less than an hour but the ground could not be prepared in time.

Match officials held several inspections but the dampness on the pitch did not allow a single ball to be bowled, much to the disappointment of a strong 35000 crowd at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, which was hosting only its second T20I.

Kohli was also seen inspecting the pitches. In one of his stops, a concerned Kohli, sitting on his knees, checked the pitch. And soon, Kohli memes flooded the Internet.

Next inspection at 9.30 PM IST.



*fingers crossed* pic.twitter.com/pT5wf61yiV — BCCI (@BCCI) January 5, 2020

Check out these funny memes:

Let's grow some crops till Guwahati gets another international match. #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/KwiZBOHtj3 — Mrutyunjay Mohanty (@MartianTapu) January 5, 2020

#INDvsSL #ViratKohli



Girls before marriage : I would get married in a family where they would let me be independent and also let me be myself.



Girls After Marriage : pic.twitter.com/AeAFlHHCmR — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) January 5, 2020

Waiting for the pitch to dry like :#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/WNBuxRTfgT — OM Rajpurohit (@omrajguru) January 5, 2020

Fighting against time, groundstaff even used hair dryer and steam iron to dry the pitch after water seeped in through leaking covers.

But the match eventually called off by match referee David Boon shortly before 10 pm local time.

The second match of the three-match series is scheduled for Tuesday in Indore.