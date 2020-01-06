January 06, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: Virat Kohli's Pitch Inspection Leaves Fans In Splits, Irresistible Memes Flood Internet

IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: Virat Kohli's Pitch Inspection Leaves Fans In Splits, Irresistible Memes Flood Internet

The first T20 International between India and Sri Lanka was abandoned due to wet patches on the track, with Assam Cricket Association (ACA) groundsmen failing to prevent the rainwater from seeping into the covers

Outlook Web Bureau 06 January 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: Virat Kohli's Pitch Inspection Leaves Fans In Splits, Irresistible Memes Flood Internet
Cricket fans coming up with hilarious memes.
Screengrab: Twitter
IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: Virat Kohli's Pitch Inspection Leaves Fans In Splits, Irresistible Memes Flood Internet
outlookindia.com
2020-01-06T16:44:42+0530

The first T20I match between India and Sri Lanka was called off without a ball being bowled after water seeped in through leaking covers at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday.

As It Not Happened | Cricket News

India captain Virat Kohli did win the toss and was ready to unleash Jasprit Bumrah, who's returning from an injury lay off. Then, it started pouring 15 minutes before the scheduled time. The rain spell lasted less than an hour but the ground could not be prepared in time.

Match officials held several inspections but the dampness on the pitch did not allow a single ball to be bowled, much to the disappointment of a strong 35000 crowd at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, which was hosting only its second T20I.

Kohli was also seen inspecting the pitches. In one of his stops, a concerned Kohli, sitting on his knees, checked the pitch. And soon, Kohli memes flooded the Internet.

Check out these funny memes:

Fighting against time, groundstaff even used hair dryer and steam iron to dry the pitch after water seeped in through leaking covers.

But the match eventually called off by match referee David Boon shortly before 10 pm local time.

The second match of the three-match series is scheduled for Tuesday in Indore.

Next Story >>

Ranji Trophy: Snakes Interrupt Mumbai-Karnataka Match

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Virat Kohli Guwahati Cricket India vs Sri Lanka Sri Lanka national cricket team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos