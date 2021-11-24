Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Contribution Doesn't mean Scoring 100 In Each Game, Says Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane will be leading the Indian side in the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli. Virat will be back in the squad for the second Test in Mumbai.

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Contribution Doesn't mean Scoring 100 In Each Game, Says Ajinkya Rahane
India captain Ajinkya Rahane is in light mood during the training session ahead of the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur. | BCCI

Trending

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Contribution Doesn't mean Scoring 100 In Each Game, Says Ajinkya Rahane
outlookindia.com
2021-11-24T18:05:09+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 24 Nov 2021, Updated: 24 Nov 2021 6:05 pm

Ajinkya Rahane was not amused with questions related to his poor form, insisting that concerns about his lean patch are unfounded and contribution doesn’t mean a Test hundred in every game. (More Cricket News)

India vs New Zealand Test series - Live Streaming 

Rahane, who averages 19 in 11 Test matches this year, seemed under visible pressure as he reasoned that even a ‘30, 40 or 50’ from a specialist top-order batter would be an acceptable contribution provided the team wins.

“Not concerned about my form. My job is to contribute as much as possible for my team. Contribution doesn't mean that you need to score 100 in each game. Scores of 30, 40, 50 per innings are also important contributions,” Rahane said ahead of the first Test against New Zealand.

He won’t admit but Rahane knows that a poor string of scores in Kanpur and Mumbai can land him on a sticky place as far as selection for the away South Africa series is concerned. His thoughts on future was ‘Que Sera Sera’ (whatever will be will be).

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

“I am not too much bothered about what's going to happen in future. Whatever has to happen in future will happen and I have to stay in the moment, to give my best in that particular moment,” he said. But is it possible that one can segregate the batter and the leader.

“When I am batting, only batting is my focus and staying in the moment. It's as simple as that. When we are fielding, I am thinking about what sort of gameplans and strategies we have,” he added.

The skipper said new coach Rahul Dravid has not given them any special tips apart from asking them to keep it simple as they have experience behind them. “Rahul bhai told us to back our strengths and keep it very simple. Not to bother too much about it and for me and Pujara, we know our gameplans and we have been playing since so many years.

“So it's all about keeping it simple and backing ourselves and we are not worried too much,” he said, something similar to what his deputy had said on Tuesday. It's a challenge even for Indian batters to play on spin-friendly tracks.

Usually Indian captains do not say it but Rahane agreed that Indian batters also struggle on rank turners although he seemed happy with the track on offer at the Green Park.

It must be mentioned that over the years on Indian tracks, Rahane has had his share of struggles against slow bowlers and it will be interesting to see how he stacks up against left-arm spin of Ajaz Patel and if Mitchell Santner also gets a look-in.

“It's a challenge to play on spin-friendly wickets for Indian batters as well. We never play on such wickets. Batters, once they are in, will have to make (most use of) it. We are not bothered about (turners) as long as we are winning the Test match and the series,” Rahane said.

He also didn't seem too unhappy with the track but said that whatever is on offer, the team will try and adapt. “Yes, we are happy. I don't know how the wicket will behave. We have to adjust to whatever kind of wicket is given and whatever kind of conditions are there, we have to adapt, we are ready,” the skipper said.

Tags

PTI Ajinkya Rahane Rahul Dravid Kanpur Cricket India national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

ICC Men’s T20I Rankings: KL Rahul Rises To 5th Spot, Suryakumar Yadav Jumps 24 Places

ICC Men’s T20I Rankings: KL Rahul Rises To 5th Spot, Suryakumar Yadav Jumps 24 Places

Lungi Ngidi, South Africa Pacer, Tests Positive For Covid-19 Ahead Of ODI Series Vs Netherlands

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Kane Williamson Banks On Inexperienced Ajaz Patel, Will Somerville

Karim Benzema, France Forward, Handed 1-Year Suspended Sentence In Sex-Tape Case

IND Vs NZ: New Zealand Pacer Kyle Jamieson Upbeat For Different Challenge In India

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: All Eyes On Ajinkya Rahane As ‘Second-String’ India Take On New Zealand

Indonesia Open Badminton: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth Advance To Second Round

Gautam Gambhir, Cricketer-Turned-Politician, Says He Has Received Death Threats From ISIS Kashmir

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

UEFA Champions League: Robert Lewandowski Nets As Depleted Bayern Munich Beat Dynamo Kyiv

UEFA Champions League: Robert Lewandowski Nets As Depleted Bayern Munich Beat Dynamo Kyiv

UEFA Champions League: Barcelona Stare At Group-Stage Elimination After Benfica Draw

UEFA Champions League: Barcelona Stare At Group-Stage Elimination After Benfica Draw

UEFA Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho Power Manchester United Into Last 16

UEFA Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho Power Manchester United Into Last 16

UEFA Champions League: Youngsters On Target As Chelsea Rout Juventus 4-0 At Stamford Bridge

UEFA Champions League: Youngsters On Target As Chelsea Rout Juventus 4-0 At Stamford Bridge

Read More from Outlook

Private Cryptocurrencies: Why Bitcoin, Ethereum Investors Need Not Panic

Private Cryptocurrencies: Why Bitcoin, Ethereum Investors Need Not Panic

Harsh Kumar, Pushpita Dey / According to some definitions, most of the larger cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, may not come under the ambit.

Shimla's Water Woes: India's Favourite Hill Station Continues To Be At Risk Of Scarcity

Shimla's Water Woes: India's Favourite Hill Station Continues To Be At Risk Of Scarcity

Ashwani Sharma / Many remember the 2018 Shimla water crisis which had led to days of protests and outrage against the government. Three. years since, conditions have improved but risks remain.

SL Vs WI: West Indies Stare At Defeat In Galle Test

SL Vs WI: West Indies Stare At Defeat In Galle Test

Koushik Paul / Following his century in the first innings, captain Dimuth Karunaratne's 83 and Angelo Mathews' 69* helped Sri Lanka post 191/4 decl in the second innings.

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Ashutosh Sharma / When PM Narendra Modi announced the decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws on November 19, many media houses and political pundits couldn't wrap their heads around it.

Advertisement