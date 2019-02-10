Cricket fans were in for a shock with the International Cricket Council (ICC) sharing a series of lyrical tweets even as former India captain took the field for his 300th T20 game in Hamilton on Sunday.

'Twitter diarrhoea' started with a post asking, will Dhoni shine with the bat?

Then, it continued with a series of 'imagine' tweets, possibly in a bid to impress Yoko Ono. The ICC had recently trolled the venerable musician and activist with a Dhoni tweet.

Here are the tweets:

MS Dhoni is playing his 300th T20 game in Hamilton! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ



We've witnessed his magic behind the stumps, will we see him shine with the bat today? #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/LWJ9XkNkYY — ICC (@ICC) February 10, 2019

"Imagine there’s no umpire

It’s easy if you try. — ICC (@ICC) February 10, 2019

"No one to signal boundary,

Or raise both hands into the sky ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — ICC (@ICC) February 10, 2019

"Imagine all the bowlers

Running in all dayyyyy… — ICC (@ICC) February 10, 2019

"Imagine there's no Dhoni

It's so very hard to do. — ICC (@ICC) February 10, 2019

"You may say I’m a seamer

But I’m not James Anderson.

I hope someday you’ll edge behind

And the cordon will appeal as one!" — ICC (@ICC) February 10, 2019

India were chasing a 213-run target against New Zealand in the third and final T20I match at Eden Park.