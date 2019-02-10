﻿
'Twitter diarrhoea' started with a post asking, will Dhoni shine with the bat?

Outlook Web Bureau 10 February 2019
Screengrab: Twitter (@ICC)
outlookindia.com
2019-02-10T15:42:42+0530
Cricket fans were in for a shock with the International Cricket Council (ICC) sharing a series of lyrical tweets even as former India captain took the field for his 300th T20 game in Hamilton on Sunday.

'Twitter diarrhoea' started with a post asking, will Dhoni shine with the bat?

Then, it continued with a series of 'imagine' tweets, possibly in a bid to impress Yoko Ono. The ICC had recently trolled the venerable musician and activist with a Dhoni tweet.

Here are the tweets:

India were chasing a 213-run target against New Zealand in the third and final T20I match at Eden Park.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni Cricket ICC (International Cricket Council) India vs New Zealand

