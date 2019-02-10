Cricket fans were in for a shock with the International Cricket Council (ICC) sharing a series of lyrical tweets even as former India captain took the field for his 300th T20 game in Hamilton on Sunday.
'Twitter diarrhoea' started with a post asking, will Dhoni shine with the bat?
Then, it continued with a series of 'imagine' tweets, possibly in a bid to impress Yoko Ono. The ICC had recently trolled the venerable musician and activist with a Dhoni tweet.
Here are the tweets:
MS Dhoni is playing his 300th T20 game in Hamilton! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ— ICC (@ICC) February 10, 2019
We've witnessed his magic behind the stumps, will we see him shine with the bat today? #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/LWJ9XkNkYY
"Imagine there’s no umpire— ICC (@ICC) February 10, 2019
It’s easy if you try.
"No one to signal boundary,— ICC (@ICC) February 10, 2019
Or raise both hands into the sky ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ
"Imagine all the bowlers— ICC (@ICC) February 10, 2019
Running in all dayyyyy…
"Imagine there's no Dhoni— ICC (@ICC) February 10, 2019
It's so very hard to do.
"You may say I’m a seamer— ICC (@ICC) February 10, 2019
But I’m not James Anderson.
I hope someday you’ll edge behind
And the cordon will appeal as one!"
India were chasing a 213-run target against New Zealand in the third and final T20I match at Eden Park.
Post a Comment