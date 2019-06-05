﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 AFG Vs SL: Unplayable Lasith Malinga Yorker Reignites Debate Over His Bowling Action – WATCH

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 AFG Vs SL: Unplayable Lasith Malinga Yorker Reignites Debate Over His Bowling Action – WATCH

Veteran Lasith Malinga played a vital part in Sri Lanka's scrappy win over Afghanistan in the seventh match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff

Outlook Web Bureau 05 June 2019
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 AFG Vs SL: Unplayable Lasith Malinga Yorker Reignites Debate Over His Bowling Action – WATCH
Lasith Malinga entered into the top ten bowlers with most wickets in ODIs.
Screengrab: Twitter
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 AFG Vs SL: Unplayable Lasith Malinga Yorker Reignites Debate Over His Bowling Action – WATCH
outlookindia.com
2019-06-05T03:56:45+0530

Veteran Lasith Malinga played a vital part in Sri Lanka's scrappy win over Afghanistan in the seventh match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Tuesday. The former champions defended a revised 187-run target in the given 41 overs.

Highlights | Scorecard | Full Coverage

Malinga, 35, rose to the occasion by taking three wickets for 39, including the match-winning wicket with an unplayable yorker. Fellow pacer Nuwan Pradeep took four for 34 as they averted what could have been another upset in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Not all fans were happy with Malinga's bowling action though. The Sri Lankan fast bowler, known as "Slinga Malinga" for obvious reason, has a very unique action, employing a round-arm action. But despite a seemingly a fraught action, his has been deemed legal as he doesn't bend his arm while bowling.

But there are some who challenges Malinga's action, even comparing it to a baseball pitch (throw). And after the Afghanistan match, particularly after that yorker, fans once again started talking about it.

Watch it here:

Here are some reactions:

Sri Lanka salvaged pride by wrapping up minnows Afghanistan for 152 runs in 32.4 overs to set up a 34-run victory in the rain-affected clash.

cMalinga now has 325 wickets from 220 ODI games, 12 less than former India captain Anil Kumble, who is at nine. Another Sri Lanka, Muttiah Muralitharan leads the pack with 534 scalps followed by Wasim Akram who has 502 to his name.

Malinga is also now the fifth most successful bowler in the World Cup history, with 45 wickets, behind Aussie great Glenn McGrath (71), Muralitharan (68), Akram (55) and Chaminda Vaas (49). Indian pace duo of Javagal Srinath and Zaheer Khan has 44 each.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Lasith Malinga Cardiff ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup Cricket Sri Lanka Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : ICC Cricket World Cup, IND Vs SA: Virat Kohli Responds To Kagiso Rabada's 'Immature' Comment In Subtle Manner – MUST READ
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters