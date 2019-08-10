Hyderabad Open Badminton: Sourabh Verma, Ashwini Ponnappa-N Sikki Reddy Enter Final

﻿
Sourabh Verma, who had won the Slovenia International in May, beat Iskandar Zulkarnain of Malaysia 23-21, 21-16 to enter the men's singles final at the Hyderabad Open badminton tournament on Saturday.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 August 2019
Sourabh Verma (in pic) will face either Singapore's Loh Kean Yew or Korea's Heo Kwang Hee in the final at the Hyderabad Open badminton tournament on Saturday.
2019-08-10T18:15:20+0530

Reigning national champion Sourabh Verma entered the men's singles final with a straight-game win over Iskandar Zulkarnain of Malaysia at the Hyderabad Open BWF Tour Super 100 tournament on Saturday. (BADMINTON NEWS

The 26-year-old from Madhya Pradesh, who had won the Slovenia International in May, beat Zulkarnain 23-21, 21-16 in a 48-minute semifinal clash.

The seventh seeded Indian will face either Singapore's Loh Kean Yew or Korea's Heo Kwang Hee in the title clash on Sunday.

Sourabh had won the Dutch Open Super 100 and Russian Open Super 100 titles last year.

The top seeded Indian women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy defeated Hong Kong's Fan Ka Yan and Wu Yi Ting 21-12, 21-12 to enter their first final of the season.

The Commonwealth Games bronze medallists pair will face Korean combination of Baek Ha Na and Jung Kyung Eun in the summit clash.

(PTI)

Sourabh Verma Ashwini Ponnappa N Sikki Reddy Hyderabad Badminton Hyderabad Open Badminton Sports
